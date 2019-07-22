Charles Albert Myers, 83, of 392 Tardy Mountain Road, Altavista, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 29, 1935, in Pittsylvania County, a son of the late George Douglas Myers Sr. and Gracie Harris Myers. He was a member of Penuel Baptist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, owner/operator of a local Sinclair gas station, and owner/operator of Myers Barber Shop for 55 years. Mr. Myers enjoyed all aspects of his life, but was happiest farming his land with his dog Tom and his wife Hettie by his side. He is survived by his wife, Hettie David Myers and family, Mr. Benny David and his wife, Laura, Mr. Lynn David and his wife, Teresa, Mr. Glen David and his wife, Bonnie, and Mrs. Brenda Regester and her husband, Sam. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Douglas Myers Jr. and his wife, Elsie and his brother, Ray Myers and his wife, Beulah, Ms. Donna Reynolds and her son, Christian Dzadek and his family, Ashley, Journey and River. He was Uncle Charles to many nieces and nephews, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called him "Papa". He was preceded in death by his sister, Mae Myers Hall; nephew, Jimmy Hall; and his former wife, Dorothy Reynolds Myers. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Penuel Baptist Church by the Rev. Carlton Gunter. Interment will follow in Altavista Memorial Park with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232. Mr. Myers chose to cremate his dog, Tom, which will be buried with Mr. Myers at Altavista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., Monday, Jult 22, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence. The family wishes to thank Centra Care, Veterans Admistration, and Hospice for their care of Mr. Myers during his illness. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Altavista Fire Co., P.O. Box 208, Altavista, VA 24517, Penuel Baptist Church, 2770 Wards Rd., Altavista, VA 24517, or Campbell County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 4123, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
