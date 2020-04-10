William Thomas Murphy Jr., 88, of Forest, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was the husband of Marie Kenefick Murphy. He was born on October 9, 1931, in Washington, D.C. to the late William T. Murphy and Dorothy A. Murphy. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Patricia Murphy, a son William Patrick Murphy, three sisters, Mary Merrill, Annette O'Brien, and Kathleen Murphy, and a brother, James J. Murphy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters; and two sons, Diane A. Murphy of Louisburg, N.C., Thomas J. Murphy of Virginia Beach, Va., Karen M. Murphy of New Castle, Colo., and Kevin J. Murphy and wife, Susan, of Newport News, Va.; one granddaughter; and nine grandsons, Chelsea (Scott) Schneier, Derek (Jenna) McGuire of Colorado, and Dylan (Raya) McGuire of Iowa, Daniel and Joseph Murphy of North Carolina, Christian Murphy, Connor Murphy, Caleb Murphy, Lucas Murphy, and Theo Murphy of Virginia; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia Mackey of Florida and Marjorie Barnard of Maryland. On September 12, 1953 he was joined in marriage to the former Marie Therese Kenefick at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Utica, N.Y. He joined the General Electric Co. in Utica, NY in 1951. After service in the United States Army from 1954-1956, he returned to Utica and GE. He and his wife and family moved to Lynchburg with GE in 1959 and remained in their employment and with Ericsson-GE until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush officiating at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Please note that funeral home staff will assist in maintaining social-distancing guidelines in the cemetery. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Memorials may be made to the Holy Cross JOY fund or to a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.