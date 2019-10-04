Jessica Marillyn Bayly Murdock, of Forest, Virginia, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 30, 2019, after battling a rare form of cancer at the age of 31. Her passing is met with grief and sorrow from her friends, family, and community, but also with joy for the life she has led and the love and laughter she has shared with so many. Jessica was born on April 6, 1988, in Jacksonville, Florida. The great thrill of her life was becoming a wife and mother, to her husband Justin Murdock and their children Mason Grant, Emma Kate, and Addilyn Grace. She has counted every day with her family as a blessing from the Lord. A graduate of Liberty University, Jessica's childhood dream was to be a classroom teacher, and she took great pride in her work nurturing young minds and hearts at Pleasant View and Central Elementary Schools in Amherst, VA. She and her family have worshipped as members of Thomas Road Baptist Church, and Jessica has served the Lord faithfully throughout her life. Jessica will be dearly missed by her father, Michael Bayly and his wife, Nancy; her mother, Allison John and her husband, Jeffery; her sister, Anna Brown, her husband Austin and their son, Theodore; and her grandparents, Robert and Carolyn Lechner. They are joined and supported by Jessica's father and mother-in-law, Mark and Teresa Murdock; along with her sister-in-law, Kara Harrison, her husband, Joshua and their son, Landon. Family and friends will gather for a service to remember Jessica's life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Pate Chapel of Thomas Road Baptist Church, with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. A private interment will be held separately at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will also receive friends for visitation on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Memorial contribution's can be made to Jessica's fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/JessicaMurdock Condolences may be left at whittentimberlake.com.
