C. "Dale" Munsee 76, of Hurt, Va. formally of Wattsburg, Pa., born on March 28, 1943, passed on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his residence after extended Illness He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawerence Orton Munsee and G. Josephine Chaffee Munsee; an infant brother, and Mike McGurn. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia Rae (Yost) Munsee; daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Brown of Katy Texas, and Nancy (Ray) Berkey of Katy, Texas, sons, Rodney (Mandy) Matteson of Altavista, Va., and Joshua (Jen) Munsee of Bellevue, Wash.; grandchildren, Hayley, Destiny, Faith, Carly, Roman, Ryan and Blake; and one great-grandson, Allister. He is also survived by his caregivers, Shyrene Gentry, Agnelli Cleary, and Bob Karris. Memorial services will be held at Edge Hill Baptist Church, 4321 Level Run Rd., Hurt, VA 24563, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Visitation at 10 a.m., and services at 11 a.m. by Pastor Joe Cornell. Arrangements are being handled by Burch-Messier Funeral & Cremation Services of Bedford.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.