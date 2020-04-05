Raymond Wilson Mullins, 73, of Promise Land Road, Appomattox, died on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of Bobbie Jean Harvey Mullins. Born in Appomattox, August 26, 1946, he was a son of the late Lucille Cyrus and Emery Walker Mullins. Raymond was a member of Central Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of American Legion Post #16. Raymond worked for Westvaco with over 30 years of service. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Timothy Wayne Mullins and wife, Marie, of Appomattox, and Raymond David Mullins and wife, Hellen, of Appomattox; one brother, Robert Lee Mullins and wife, Ruth Ann, of Red House; one sister, Virginia Mitchell and husband, Don, of Appomattox; sister-in-law, Cheryl Mullins; five grandchildren, Tyler and wife, Bailey, Nickolas, Ethan, Thomas and Walker; two great-grandchildren, Laken Rae and Maverick. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul R. Mullins and Arthur E. Mullins. A private graveside service will be held at Central Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jon Keith officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial donations to Central Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2668 Promise Lane Road, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

