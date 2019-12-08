Lelia Belle Mullins of Herndon, Virginia, passed at the age of 93, on Thanksgiving afternoon, November 28, 2019, after protracted illness. Lelia was born on August 20, 1926, in Lynchburg, Virginia, and went to work for the FBI in Washington D.C. after her school years. She married Jerry Mullins, a young career soldier, at the conclusion of World War II. A gifted and inspired home-maker, she set up house in Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, Orleans, France, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas, and Vienna, Virginia, before she and her husband retired to Lynchburg where they were members of the Timberlake Christian Church for 20 years. Preceding her in death are her parents, Frank Hudnal and Mary Moore of Lynchburg, Virginia, and her granddaughter, Sabra Isadore Statham. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jerry Mullins; her sister, Beatrice Story; two loving daughters, Neva Sue Cook and Nancy Lee Steinberg; and a devoted son, John Frank Mullins. Also seven grandchildren, Cecil and Eli Cook of Faber, Virginia, Rachel, Margot, and Charlotte Steinberg of Westport, Connecticut, and Michael and Mary Mullins of Herndon, Virginia, as well as five great-grandchildren. We will miss her very much.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.