Arthur Emery Mullins, 83, of Promise Land Road, Appomattox, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Rachel Virginia Mayberry Mullins. Born in Appomattox County, Va., on December 27, 1936, he was a son of the late Lucille Anna Cyrus and Emery Walker Mullins. He was a member, Deacon, and trustee of Central Baptist Church. Arthur served in the 29th Division of the National Guard, a retired heavy equipment operator, and a founding member of County Line Hunt Club. Arthur has a lifelong love of farming and especially enjoyed working on his farm. He is survived by two children, Arthur Andrew "Andy" Mullins and wife, Betsy, of Rustburg and Renita Gayle Worley and husband, Jeff of Concord; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Mullins and wife, Ruth Ann and Raymond Mullins and wife, Bobbi Jean; a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Don Mitchell; two grandsons, Colton Andrew Mullins and his fiancée, Heather Doss and Travis Andrew Mullins and his girlfriend, Emily Lawson; sister-in-law, Cheryl F. Mullins; and a special friend, Donald "Cotton" Davis. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul R. Mullins. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Central Baptist Church by Pastor Jeff Worley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. and other times at the residence. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneal.com
Mullins, Arthur Emery
