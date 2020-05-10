Harry Chalkley Mullen Jr. "Bud", 93, passed away on Sunday evening, May 3, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Marybelle (Freese) Mullen for 68 years. Bud was born in Upper Merion Twp., Pennsylvania, on June 21, 1926. He was the oldest son of the late Harry Mullen Sr. and the late Helen Marie (Hartman) Mullen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marybelle; younger brother, William Carroll Mullen; and his grandson, David Kriegstein. Bud proudly served his country during World War II. He left high school to join the U.S. Navy first on the USS Arkansas and then on the battleship USS Missouri during the signing of the end of the Pacific War. He separated from the U.S. Navy in May of 1946 and married Marybelle Freese on September 3, 1946. Bud finished his high school education after separating from the Navy. He took classes in the evening to earn his G.E.D. from Drexel University. He worked with Bell Telephone (AT&T) as a lineman and remained in the telecommunication business until he retired from IT&T. This was a time of great change in the communications industry. He was a self-taught independent computer programmer, writing and maintaining payroll programs for several corporate clients, and was an early computer enthusiastone of the first to own a home PC. After retirement, Bud purchased a farm in Chase City, Virginia. There he built a home for Marybelle and himself while raising cattle. Harry leaves a legacy of faith and dedication to his family. He is survived by six children, Diane Howden and husband, Paul, with granddaughter, Constance Elaine Vidales and husband, Freddie; Nancy Lacy and husband, George Rufus, with granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Voyer and husband, Bryon; Dana Mullen, with three grandchildren, Rachel Kriegstein and Michael, with great-grandsons, Jonathan and Michael; Holly Matulaitis, with great-grandsons, Coen and Camrin; Mathew Kriegstein and fiancée, Yecenia, with twin great -grandsons, Damian and Jaxson; Sandra (Forshey) Morris and husband, Henry, with four grandchildren, Jeremiah Forshey and wife, Elisa, with great-grandchildren, Sofia, Judah, and James; Michael Forshey with great-grandchildren, Cade and Justin Benjamin Forshey and and wife, Susannah, with great-grandchildren, Violet, Grace, Miles, and Olivia; Thomas Morris; Patty Meyer and husband, Randy, with four grandsons, William Meyer, with great-granddaughters, Clara Noel and Fiona Joy; Harrison Meyer; Jeffrey Meyer; Russell Meyer; Daniel Mullen and wife, Kathleen, with two grandchildren, Kerri Ann Carter and husband, Daniel, with two great-grandchildren, Donovan; and Kiera Daniel Mullen Jr. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Rivermont Presbyterian Church and conducted by Pastor Ron Cox. A graveside service will be held later in the year at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, where his remains will be interred with those of his wife Marybelle. The family would like to thank the staff at Bentley Commons and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for the excellent care they provided Bud. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
