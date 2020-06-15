Irene Nash Motley, 88, of Lynchburg died Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Carroll H. Motley for 70 years. Irene was born in Campbell County, on November 4, 1931, a daughter of the late Roy T. Nash and Edith Bass Nash. Irene and her husband owned and operated their own Insurance business together and was a dedicated member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, and especially Myrtle Beach. She was a loving wife and mother, and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Vickie BeCraft (Kirk) and Cheryl Wilder (Kenny), all of Lynchburg; six grandchildren, Heather Searcey (Brandon), Hollie Palmisano (Anthony), Hanna Arthur (Joey), Jason, Drew, and Brad Wilder; and six great-grandchildren, Ella and Gavin Searcey, Maddox and Brooklyn Palmisano, Cameron and Kenley Arthur. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Donald R. Nash. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. In honor of Irene's wishes, a private graveside will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Thomas Road Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.