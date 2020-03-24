Agnes Marie Mosebrook, 73, of Gladys, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her residence. There will be no formal hours of visitation at the funeral home, yet family and friends may visit from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

