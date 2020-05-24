Hazel Lorene (Stanley) Morton December 8, 1933 - May 20, 2020 Hazel Lorene Stanley Morton, 86, departed this life May 20, 2020, at Heritage Green Assisted Living in Lynchburg, Va. She was the widow of James M. Morton Jr. Born on December 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Dennis Stanley and Minnie Catherine Jones Woolridge. Hazel loved to read, exploring the world around her with the printed word, photos and postcards. Regardless of the trials she faced in life, she was steadfast in her faith in Christ. She also loved to sing, filling her home with songs - some of which we only knew through her voice. She is survived by her children, Wanda K. Morton Cox (Gerald) of Evington, James M. Morton III (Connie) of Thaxton, Ricky L. Morton (Amy Boyd) of Lynchburg, and Dennis W. Morton (Cindi Mann) of Forest; as well as her sister, Catherine Whitten of Madison Heights; her brother, William (Billy) Woolridge of Madison Heights, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will beheld at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Diuguid Funeral Service, Waterlick Chapel (434-237-2722) is caring for the family. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Morton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries