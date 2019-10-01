Dollie Mae Morris-Wesley, formerly of Madison Heights, Va., born on May 17, 1937, passed quietly on September 19, 2019, in Randallstown, Md. Dollie made a positive impact on everyone she came in contact with and will greatly be missed by family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Scott Zion Baptist Church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Community Funeral Home directing
