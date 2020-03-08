Ollie Lipscomb Morris, 91, of Madison Heights, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leonard Dale "Toots" Morris Sr. Born in Amherst County, December 2, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Wiley and Mary Lipscomb. She retired from Central Virginia Training Center and was a member of Madison Heights Christian Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mildred H. Clements; two grandchildren, J. D. Clements IV and Jeffrey Scott Clements; six brothers and two sisters. She is survived by four children, Wayne Hartless and wife, Sharon, of Lynchburg, Phillip Morris and wife, Scarlett, of Madison Heights, L. Dale Morris Jr. and wife, Nancy, of Madison Heights, and Tim Morris and wife, Paula of Gambrills, Md.; her son-in-law, Sonny Clements; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Madison Heights Christian Church with the Rev. George Harris and the Rev. Carlton Duck officiating. Interment will follow in Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
