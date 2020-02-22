Lonnie Gaines Morris Lonnie Gaines Morris, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on December 3, 1938, to the late David Glover and Katherine Morris. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday February 24, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Edward Jones Sr. officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

