April 26, 1953 - May 27, 2020 Mr. Leon Carroll Morris, age 67, of Gladys, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late Mr. Alfred Ervine Morris I and Mrs. Viola Gilbert Morris. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alfred Morris Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories, Mrs. Linda Morris of the home; four children, Teresa Bradley (Mark)of Lynchburg, Amy Bradley (Kalman) and Stephanie Morris (Lamont) of Gladys, and Leon Morris Jr. of the residence; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment at Hills Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Gladys. Public viewing will begin on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home, 1636 Tabor Road, Gladys, Virginia. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528

To plant a tree in memory of Leon Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

