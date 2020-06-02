April 26, 1953 - May 27, 2020 Mr. Leon Carroll Morris, age 67, of Gladys, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late Mr. Alfred Ervine Morris I and Mrs. Viola Gilbert Morris. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alfred Morris Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories, Mrs. Linda Morris of the home; four children, Teresa Bradley (Mark)of Lynchburg, Amy Bradley (Kalman) and Stephanie Morris (Lamont) of Gladys, and Leon Morris Jr. of the residence; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment at Hills Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Gladys. Public viewing will begin on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home, 1636 Tabor Road, Gladys, Virginia. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.