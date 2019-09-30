James Lewis Morris, 89, of Madison Heights, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Charlene Coffey Morris. He was born April 16, 1930, in Earling, W.Va. James was a retired electrician for General Electric. He was a loving husband, father and friend. James served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. James is survived by his two daughters, Pat Howard and her husband, Doug, of Amherst, and Kyra Wilson and her husband, Chad, of Verona; his constant companion, "Beanie" the cat; and other loving family member and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Briarwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor Allan Monfils officiating. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Amherst County. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
