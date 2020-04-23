John L. Morrell was born on May 19, 1921, in Unicoi, Tennessee. He passed away peacefully at his home in Concord, on April 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Dayton and Rosa Morrell. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Gough and two brothers, Tom Morrell and Clarence Morrell. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1944 and served during World War II as a combat aerial gunner. During this time, he received 3 bronze stars. He retired from Mead Corporation after 35 years of service. John was the owner of Morrell Farms. He thoroughly enjoyed raising and tending to his beef cattle. John will be remembered as a hard worker who loved the Lord and his family. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 68 years, Norma Black Morrell. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Paula Morrell and husband, John Sterling, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and his son, Scott Morrell and wife, Tammy, of Concord, Va. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Bram, Ethan, Julia, Zane, and Garreth Sterling, Ashley Morrell (Taylor) and Megan Hamlett (Stephen), 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Rosa Burnett of Lynchburg, Va. A private graveside service will be held at Concord Cemetery with the Rev. Chad Harris officiating. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Concord Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 26, Concord, VA 24538, or to the Concord Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 48, Concord, VA 24538. The family would like to express a special thank you to Centra Hospice, Meredith and Olinca, for the care they provided John. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

