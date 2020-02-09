Betty Overman Moring, 73, of Evington, Va., died on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was the wife of Michael Alan Moring for 21 years. Born on Sunday, December 22, 1946, in Lynchburg, Betty was the daughter of the late Jack Nelson Overman and the late Dora Stevens Millner. Betty was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Jack Nelson Overman Jr. In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by her daughter, Katherine Johnson Byrd; and her son, Robert James Johnson; as well as grandchildren, Brandon Byrd, Cody Johnson, Cadie Johnson, Jordan Byrd, and Corey Byrd. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Harley Johnson, Aubrey Johnson, Jayden Aspenwall, Braylen Byrd, and Madison Wellendorf. Betty was best known as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, animal lover and friend. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg. A celebration of Betty's life will be conducted immediately following the visitation with the Rev. Dr. Tom Bryant officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center in Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
