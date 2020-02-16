KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Peyton Leftwich Morgan Jr., 97, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born on October 9, 1922, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of Peyton Leftwich Morgan and Lillian Marsh Morgan. A 1943, graduate of VPI (Virginia Tech) in Electrical Engineering, he served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II. He married Rosalie Stuart before moving to Knoxville where he was a founding partner of Rogers and Morgan. Peyton was an avid golfer, private pilot (IFR), former President of Knoxville Racquet Club, and member of Civitan and Toastmasters. A long-time member of Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, he taught and in-depth bible study and was called to serve as an Elder and Deacon. Peyton was predeceased by his wife, Rosalie S. Morgan; son, R. Withers Morgan; and sister, Janie M. Kash. He is survived by his children, Nan M. Given, Peyton L. Morgan III, (Ellen), John R. Morgan, Coke S. Morgan, and Breckenridge S. Morgan (Tanya); grandchildren, Robert Given (Liesel Stanhope), Emily Morgan, Breckenridge Morgan Jr. (Laura Frost), Tavin Morgan, and Jackson Morgan; and great-grandchildren, J.D. Given and Will Given. Services will be held at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. Receiving of friends will follow at Barron Hall until 5:30 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865) 6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Peyton Morgan, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries