Carolyn Younger Morgan, 88, died on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was the widow of Jack Wayne Morgan. She was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School, grew up in Lynchburg, eventually moved to Annandale in Northern Virginia, before landing in Suwanee, Ga. to live out her final year. Born in Amherst County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Malcolm and Nell Kent Younger. Carolyn is survived by her children, Laura Bowen of Waukesha, Wisc.; son, Steve Morgan and daughter-in-law, Judy Morgan, of Fairfax, Va., and Jim Morgan and daughter-in-law, Cheyney Morgan, of Suwanee, Ga.; grandchildren, Ashley Bowen of Titusville, Fla.., Kelly Bowen of Waukesha, Wisc., Andrew Morgan, Samantha Morgan, and Malcolm Morgan, of Fairfax, Va., and Joshua and Carleigh Morgan of Suwanee, Ga.; and great-grandchildren, Morgan Lemaster and Ryan Nicolaisson of Titusville, Fla., and Makenzie Bowen of Waukesha, Wisc. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 12 p.m. by the Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush, at Diuguid Wiggington Chapel. Final interment will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery on Fort Avenue in Lynchburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Diuguid Funeral service & Crematory, Wiggington Chapel (434-385-8900) is serving the family.
