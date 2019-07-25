James A. Moreland, age 71, of Madison Heights, Va., transitioned on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was the eldest child of James and Veneda Moreland, both deceased. Born on January 2, 1948, he grew up in Springfield, Mass., where he was a celebrated athlete in multiple sports. James attended Benedict College where he received a bachelor's degree in history. He then went on to have a successful career in pharmaceutical sales. Those left to mourn his passing include his son, Kareem Moreland; daughter, Jessica Rice (Jordan); grandchildren, Jameson and Josiah; a devoted friend, Stella Franklin; ex-wife, Jennifer Tomlinson-Moreland; sister, Cynthia Moreland; brother, Eric Moreland (Denise); niece, Jamille Moreland; great-niece, Sydnie Foster; and a host of family and great friends.
