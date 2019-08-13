Margaret Doss Morcom, 96, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas William Morcom. Born in Amherst County, on July 3, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Jack Doss and Maggie Melrose Doss. She was a longtime member of Amelon United Methodist Church where she was very active until her health prevented her from attending. She served in the choir and volunteered for many functions at the church. In additon to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Knoll. She is survived by one sister, Louise Morcom of Madison Heights; two stepchildren, William Morcom and wife, Rosalea and Donna Epperson; one niece, Linda Creed and husband, Gary; and four nephews, Ray Morcom and wife, Suzanne, Mike Knoll and wife, Pat, Tim Knoll and wife, Vickie, and David Knoll. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Amelon United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge her caregiver, Cheryl Hunt and the nurses and staff of Gentle Shepherd Hospice especially, Penny, Marilyn and McKenzie and the staff of Heritage Green for the wonderful care and attention they provided Margaret. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Amelon United Methodist Church or Gentle Shepherd Hospice. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
