Howard Moorman Sr., 85, departed this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home in Lynchburg. Born in Campbell County on March 28, 1934, he was the son of the late Edward and Blanche Moorman. He had many years of timber logging for H.S. Nash Timber in Gladys, Va. Then he went into his own lumber business and after retiring, he continued to enjoy lawn landscaping and loved bingo at Spout Spring Ruritan Club. If you knew him, you knew no one was a stranger, he loved talking to people, and you could always find him at the flea market until his health started declining. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Henry Moorman; and two sisters, Nancy Moorman Hunter and Louise Jones. Mr. Moorman is survived by three daughters, Crystal Johnson (Jeremy), Renee Smith (Brian) and Nancy Graves; four sons, James Moorman, Howard Moorman Jr., Thomas Graves and Dennis Graves; his loving sister, Katherine Gafford; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A special thanks to Centra Hospice, his nurse, Becky Goodyear, and social worker, Tiffany. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Community Funeral Home directing.
