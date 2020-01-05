James "Mosey" Odell Moorefield, 68, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late Curtis Moorefield and Viola Raynor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Moorefield. James was retired from the vending industry where he served many businesses over the years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, an avid sports fan who loved the game of golf and spent many days at Winton Country Club; he was passionate about the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Braves; enjoyed playing cards; and doting on his family. James was a friendly and charming man who enjoyed meeting new people and never met a stranger. He was resilient and always wanted the best for his family and those close to him. James is survived by his daughter, Christa Swails (Alan) of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, Jay Moorefield and Clint Moorefield (Kristin) and their mother, Linda Moorefield, all of Madison Heights; and a stepdaughter, Lelia Saunders (Nathan) of Monroe; five grandchildren, Daniel, Cason, Reed, Landry, and Kharis; and two great-grandchildren, JD and Cara. He is also survived by a brother, Clinton Moorefield (Tammy); three sisters, Linda Ferrell, Glenda Abbott, and Brenda Macado; and a host of nieces and nephews. He leaves to cherish his memory many friends and acquaintances with whom he interacted with throughout the community. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Monroe. A celebration of his life will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the church with the Reverend Glynn Coleman and the Reverend Brian Clabough officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Lynchburg, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Moorefield, James
