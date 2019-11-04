Wilmoth Franklin Moore, 86, of Spring Mill Road, Concord, died on Friday, November 1, 2019, at her residence. Born in Campbell County, on November 29, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Iona Harper and Owen Walker Franklin. She was a member of New Bethel Methodist Church. She was a secretary with Medical Associates in Lynchburg as well as a CNA, providing private duty nursing. She was a friend to all. She is survived by one son, Ronald "Ronnie" Moore and wife, Debra, of Concord; one brother, Alvan Franklin of Lynchburg; two sisters, Audrey F. Steele of Concord, and Kathleen "Kathie" Gunter and husband, Wallace, of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Amy Davidson and husband, Jamie, of Appomattox, and Brandon Moore and wife, Samantha, of Spout Spring; and one granddaughter, Mia Lynn Moore. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Owen Franklin and his wife, Juanita; and one sister, Evelyn F. Caldwell and her husband, Clarence. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday November 6, 2019, at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Grooms and Pastor Phil Showers officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church, and other times at the residence of her son. Those wishing to make memorial donations please consider New Bethel Methodist Church, 5854 Nowlins Mill Road, Gladys, VA 24554, or Concord Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 48, Concord, VA 24538. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.