Wiley "T" Alton Moore, 89, of Appomattox, died Friday afternoon, October 25, 2019, at his home. Born on November 26, 1929, in Oakville on the home place, he was a son of the late Wiley Floyd Moore and Claudie Cash Moore. He lived his entire life on the family farm and his family cherishes the many memories of our grandparents, parents, and many visits from friends and family. His was given the nickname "T" by his baby brother, Claude, who couldn't pronounce Alton, which stuck with him from his youth. Alton excelled in High School in both football and baseball. He was offered a contract to pitch with the Dodgers organization and was offered both football and baseball scholarships to local colleges. He pitched two years in the Skyline League. In lieu of a sports career, he chose to marry his high school sweetheart, Elaine Bobbitt Moore, they were married 66 years at her passing, and dedicated their lives to farming and raising their family. He will be greatly missed by his children, Brenda and Gary Lewis, Bruce and Patti Moore, Beverly and Wayne Bowman, and Berneta and Billy Langford; grandchildren, Shannon and Tamara Lewis, Jamie Lewis, Karen and David Lethcoe, Tommy and Victoria Moore, Claudia and Ben Hamilton, Emily and John Hamilton, Benton Bowman, Diane and Michael Goin; 20 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Claude and Norma Moore; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Bobbitt. He was a lifetime member of Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church. "T" farmed his entire life working up to eight different farms raising corn, wheat, tobacco, and cattle. He filled many silos from Rustburg to Prospect. Also, he was employed for 20 plus years as a maintenance worker for B & W. "Two Shot" was the name he was given by his hunting buddies as he was an avid hunter and houndsmen. "T" will be remembered for the jokes and pranks he played on his family, friends, and co-workers. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, 3189 Lime Plant Road, Appomattox at 12 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, by the Rev. John Flood and the Rev. Larry Mann. Burial will follow in the Moore Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, 4901 Oakville Rd., Appomattox, VA 24522 or Gideons International, PO Box 486, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
