Steve "Roscoe" Nelson Moore Steve "Roscoe" Nelson Moore, age 62, of Gretna, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Gretna Health and Rehab Center. Born November 21, 1957, in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Coleman S. Moore and Doris Haskins Moore. Mr. Moore was an employee of BGF Industries. He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, and collecting hot wheel cars, he loved Chevys. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Millner Moore of the residence; one son, Michael and wife, Leigh of Middlesex, N.C.; one daughter, Michelle and husband, Jason of Gretna; four brothers, Davis Moore and wife, Sharon of Gretna, Mike Moore and wife, Elaine of Climax, Wesley Moore of Gretna, and Dean Moore of Gretna; three sisters, Gloria Hendricks and husband, Alvin of Gretna, Cindy Mimms and husband, Eddie of Providence, N.C., and Marie Haynes and husband, Ray of Gretna; and two grandchildren, Devin of Middlesex, N.C., and Gavin of Gretna. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Danville-Pittsylvania County Cancer Society, 223 Riverview Drive, Suite J, Danville, VA 24541 or to the First Baptist Church of Gretna, P.O. Box 339, Gretna, VA 24557. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Service information
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
6:30PM-8:00PM
6:30PM-8:00PM
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home Inc
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.