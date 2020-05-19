September 9, 1943 - Sunday, May 17, 2020 Sharon Lynn Moore, 76, of Goode, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving wife of Kenneth Earl Moore. Born on September 9, 1943, in San Jose, California, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Arlene Yarnall. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Moore. In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by her daughter, Debbie Parnell and husband, Rob; son, John Moore; and grandchildren, Chandler Pribble and Sydney Collins. Sharon had a passion for cooking, she loved spending time with family and friends. She was a very positive person and a great problem solver. She touched people's lives in more ways than she ever knew. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

