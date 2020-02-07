Rebecca "Becky" Avalon Whitten Moore, 97, of Evergreen Ave., died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Burnace Rice Moore. Born in Appomattox County, Va., on October 27, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Henry Whitten and Mattie Irene Leet Whitten Paris. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She is survived by a son, James C. Moore and wife, Mary of Evington; 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 44 great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Moore; a son-in-law, W. Clem O'Brien; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Lewis Wayne "Butch" Moore and B. Allan Moore; a daughter, Carolyn M. O'Brien; a grandson, Chuck Mayberry Jr.; three sisters, Mary Lloyd, Peggy Franklin, and Molly Goin; a brother, Oscar Whitten; and her step-father, Lewis D. Paris. A funeral service officiated by the Rev. John Flood will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service and other times at the residence. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Trinity UMC Building Fund, 4901 Oakville Rd., Appomattox, VA 24522. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Centra Hospice for their loving care of Becky. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Moore, Rebecca Whitten
To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.