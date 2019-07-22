Nancy Myers Moore, 95, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on July 18, 2019. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on May 15, 1924, to the late Randolph Meade Myers and Glenna Elizabeth Slaydon Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Peyton Moore. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Randolph Meade Myers who died at the age of four in Lynchburg; a sister, Carolyn of Lynchburg; and a brother, Ivel Slaydon Myers of Martinsville. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Sally Glenn Moore French of Draper, Virginia and her children, Marcus (Amanda) of Delton, Virginia, Courtney, Jacob (Whitney) and Adam, all of Draper. She is also survived by her son, James Peyton Moore Jr. of Martinsville, Virginia and his wife, Lucy, and their children, Audrey Moore Arndt (Chase) of Bristol, Tenn., James Peyton Moore III of Richmond, Va., and Elizabeth (Liza) Barksdale Moore of Oxford, N.C. She also had three great-grandchildren. Her sister-in-law, Marian Myers, also resides in Martinsville. Nancy was a person with many interests. After rearing her children, she earned a BA in Elementary Education in 1971 from Lynchburg College. She also received a scholarship for her Master of Arts in Teaching which she completed there in 1972. Later in life, after attending Seattle University in Seattle, Washington, she became a Registered Record Administrator and ended her career as Director of Medical Records at Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington, Virginia. Nancy had a lifelong passion for gardening, and entertaining and was an avid student of the Bible. She was active for many years at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church and was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the chapel of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg, Virginia, with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Mike Palumbo will officiate the service at the church that Nancy loved so well. Interment will be immediately following the service at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the friends and staff at Roman Eagle Rehab and Health Care in Danville, Virginia for their skill, love and care of Nancy for nearly eight years. Wright Funeral Service is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2424 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24503.
