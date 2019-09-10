Leslie Butler Moore, 64, of Clover Place, Lynchburg, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his residence. Born in Norfolk, Va., on November 5, 1954, he was a son of the late Elizabeth Marie King and Allen Butler Moore. He was a 1974 graduate of E. C. Glass High School and received a CNC machining certification from CVCC. Leslie was former draftsman for Montague Betts Company and machinist for Schrader Bridgeport International. Leslie is survived by three sisters, Mervil Kowatch and husband, Jeff, of Lynchburg, Sylvia Phelps of Appomattox, and Page Garrett of Homosassa, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Presbyterian Cemetery, Grace Street, Lynchburg by Pastor Marvin Suitt. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Living Bread Ministries, 128 Chesterfield Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
