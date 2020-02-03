James Carroll Moore Jr., 87, devoted husband, father and grandfather, of Lynchburg passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Ruth Creasy Moore for 62 years. Born in Lynchburg on September 4, 1932, he was a son of the late James C. Moore Sr. and Helen Smith Moore and was also preceded in death by a sister, Mattie Meador. He retired from Kroger in 1994; was a United States Army Veteran and charter member of Apostolics of Lynchburg, Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Drew (Nicole) Moore, Lynn (Danny) Mehaffey, Kathy Arthur (Dawin Phillips), Tammy (Clinton) Moorefield, Michael Moore; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren and his fur baby, Sassy. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Apostolics of Lynchburg by Pastor Keith Jones and Pastor Daniel Jones with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends today, Monday, February 3, 2020, at the church from 6 until 8 p.m. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider Apostolics of Lynchburg, 2712 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Service information
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Apostolics of Lynchburg
2712 Old Forest Road
Lynchburg, VA 24501
2712 Old Forest Road
Feb 4
Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
11:00AM
Apostolics of Lynchburg
2712 Old Forest Road
Lynchburg, VA 24501
2712 Old Forest Road
