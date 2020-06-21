James "Jimmy" Lee Moore, 78, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with health issues, at his home with his wife by his side. Jimmy was born in Lynchburg, Va. to the late James Thomas "Jim" Moore and Katie Nash Taylor. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Nancy Howell Moore; son, John E. Moore (Gina), Weyers Cave, Va.; daughter, Deborah Moore Grishaw (Jerry), Forest; special niece, Goldy Hiler Purcell (Rick), Rustburg; sister, Dianne M. Zupo (Tom), Chester, Va.; brother, C.R. "Chuck" Moore (Carol), Longmont, Colo.; two half-sisters, Martha Creasy, Richmond, Va. and Lisa Mayes, Chesterfield, Va. Eight precious and special grandchildren, Jordan A. Moore King (Ethan), J. Isaac Moore, Joshua B. Moore, Jada Y. Moore, Heath R. Grishaw (fiancée, Ashlyn), Jerrett W. Grishaw, Lindsay C. Purcell, Randall J. Purcell (Haley); special cousin, Stan Moore (Claudia); special friend and neighbors of 41 years, Barbara Holloran (Pete); many dear friends, "E.C. Glass Bradford Boys" (Laurence Hyman, Bennie Armes, and Reggie Berry), Harry Allen, Elkton, Va., Orlando Lobaina, Jackson, Tenn., Joe Tibbs, Claude Coates, Monty Sprouse, all of Forest, John Owen, Lynchburg, David Osborne, Chatham, Va., Centra Hospice Team and Elaine Dameron RN, Dr. Ronald Morford and staff, and Dr. David Cassada and staff. Jimmy served in the United States Army with his good friend, O.S. Noel, Bedford, Va. He was employed with G.E. for nine years and retired from B&W Mt. Athos with 30 years. He was an active member of Lakewood Baptist Church, a member of Brushy Mountain Skeet Club, American Legion Post #16, the National Rifle Association, A volunteer at the Stroobants Heart Center, and rallied with the Veterans at Monument Terrace. He was an admired man by his family and friends. He was the person known for his talents, and extreme kindness and helpfulness to his family and many friends. He was the man who people would call in their time of need. He was the man if something was broken, he would fix it and ask for nothing in return. Jimmy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He won many awards from archery and fishing competitions. Until his major health problems, he would start his day at 5:30 a.m. at the YMCA. He was a very active man in many ways. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jimmy's favorite Bible verse to his friends and family was Philippians 1:3-4, "I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy." The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Virginia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a memorial contribution to: The American Heart Association, 3140 Chaparral Dr., #106, Roanoke, VA 24018. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
