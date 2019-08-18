Evangelist Dorothy Lynette Moore, 66, of Lynchburg, departed this life on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born in Waycross, Ga. on May 18, 1953, to the late Rev. Charlie Lee Moore and Mrs. Lillie Mae Cooper Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Claudius Moore. She was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and studied at the Central Virginia Community College of Lynchburg, Va. She also was a graduate of, Amherst County Bible Institute. She was employed at the Central Virginia Training Center until retirement after 19 1/2 years as a Special Education Assistant. She served as an Associate Minister at Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel under the leadership of Dr. C. W. Dunning II. for over 30 years. She leaves to cherish her memory, her two children, Philicia Moore and Dionna Moore; one sister, Charlice Moore; three brothers, Warren Moore (Deborah), the Rev. Christopher Moore (Lois), and Malcom Moore, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at 611 Dinwiddie Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504, from 4 until 9 p.m. daily. Family night (wake) will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 1 p.m., both at Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel in Lynchburg with interment at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbell County. She will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To make a donation or send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.