Edwin Moore Edwin Moore, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Valley Health. The family will receive friends at the home from 2 until 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Coolwell with the Rev. Charles Frye, officiating. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Moore, Edwin
