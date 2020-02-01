Edwin D. Moore departed this life on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Valley Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia. He was born on April 4, 1958, to Edgar and Geneva West Moore of Amherst, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Colvin Moore. His memory will be cherished by his loving parents; his devoted son, Erik Thomas of Raleigh, N.C.; grandson, Dionte Thomas of Concord; brother, Anthony Moore of Amherst; stepdaughter, Melissa Carter (Clinton); and stepgranddaughter, Olivia of Lynchburg; niece, Crystal Rosson (Shane); and great-nieces, Sydney and Zoe of Madison Heights; and many cousins, extended family members, and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Coolwell with the Rev. Shawn Wells, officiating and the Rev. Charles Frye, eulogist. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Moore, Edwin D.
To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.