October 9, 1926 - May 23, 2020 Doris Moore Cox, 93, of Lynchburg, died peacefully after a short illness on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Doris Gaines, Eddie Cox, and Pam Simpson; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A private graveside will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 220 Breezewood Drive

