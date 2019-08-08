Colena Drinkard Moore, 92, of Walkers Ford Road, Concord, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late John Patterson Moore. Born in Appomattox County, on December 10, 1926, she was a daughter of the Susie Martin and Clarence D. Drinkard. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she taught children's Sunday school for many years. Colena is survived by three children, Jimmy P. Moore and wife, Linda, Sandra Kay M. McCormick, and Jerry Allen Moore, all of Concord; son-in-law, Roger Almond of Concord; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Christine H. Moore of Concord. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty W. Almond; five brothers, Melvin W., Howlett F., Malcolm T., Aubrey C., and Fleming W. Drinkard; and two sisters, Frances D. Bethel and Margaret D. Martin. The family would like to thank Nancy Lewis and Dawn Moore for their care of Colena. A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Rebecca Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence of Jeremy and Niki McCormick. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Trinity United Methodist Church, 4901 Oakville Road, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
