Betty Jean Moore August 17, 1957 - June 7, 2020 Betty Jean Moore, 62, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born on August 17, 1957, to the late Thomas Lee Russell Moore and Alice Taylor Moore. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Taylor. Those left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Patricia Jean Moore and Porcia Jean Moore both of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Kevonna Moore and Jayceon Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held Thursday at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Edward Jones, officiating. Family and friends may view on Wednesday from 12 Noon until 6 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

