Ralph Graley Mooney Jr., 91, of Monroe went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Judy Dunn Mooney. Ralph was born in Norfolk, Virginia on July 24, 1928, a son of the late Ralph Graley Mooney Sr. and Emily Grace Woodhouse. Ralph attended Virginia Military Institute and honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Staff Sgt. He worked as a purchasing agent in the retail industry until his retirement and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Gail Mooney Moore of Amherst, and Suzanne Mooney Clark (Billy) of Stuarts Draft; five grandchildren, Justin (Bubba) Clark of Amherst, Dr. Travis Moore of Minneapolis, Minn., Lacie Clark of Stuarts Draft, Nicholas Moore (Ammie) of Amherst, and Jessie Clark of Stuarts Draft; three great-grandchildren, Mason Clark, Tatum Perry, and Brayden Moore; a sister-in-law, Anita Dunn of Norfolk, and a special care giver Courtney Cheatham. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights with Pastor J.D. Surbaugh and Pastor Jimmie Long officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Temple Baptist Church, 4465 S. Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights, VA 24572, or to a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.