Ralph Graley Mooney Jr., 91, of Monroe went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Judy Dunn Mooney. Ralph was born in Norfolk, Virginia on July 24, 1928, a son of the late Ralph Graley Mooney Sr. and Emily Grace Woodhouse. Ralph attended Virginia Military Institute and honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Staff Sgt. He worked as a purchasing agent in the retail industry until his retirement and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Gail Mooney Moore of Amherst, and Suzanne Mooney Clark (Billy) of Stuarts Draft; five grandchildren, Justin (Bubba) Clark of Amherst, Dr. Travis Moore of Minneapolis, Minn., Lacie Clark of Stuarts Draft, Nicholas Moore (Ammie) of Amherst, and Jessie Clark of Stuarts Draft; three great-grandchildren, Mason Clark, Tatum Perry, and Brayden Moore; a sister-in-law, Anita Dunn of Norfolk, and a special care giver Courtney Cheatham. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights with Pastor J.D. Surbaugh and Pastor Jimmie Long officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Temple Baptist Church, 4465 S. Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights, VA 24572, or to a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

