Wise Spigner Moon, 95, died in Roanoke, Va., on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Rev. William A. Moon Jr. and a daughter of the late Edward Tindal Spigner and Pearle Wise Spigner. Mrs. Moon was born in Denmark, S.C., and grew up in Columbia, S.C. She graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., and went on to earn a Bachelor of Library Science and a Master of Librarianship at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. Mrs. Moon was a Librarian in the public schools of Virginia Beach, Page County, and Fairfax County, Va. She was a former member of the Poplar Forest, Lynchburg, Va. Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a charter member of the Woodbridge, Va. branch of the American Association of University Women, as well as a life member of AAUW and a current member of the Roanoke Valley branch. At the time of her death, Mrs. Moon was a member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church in Lynchburg, Va., and an affiliate member of First United Methodist Church in Salem, Va. Survivors include a daughter, Margaret W. Moon and her husband, John J. Davies III; three sons, the Rev. William A. Moon III and Ann Moon, Dr. Edward T. Moon and his spouse, Joseph G. Gallo, and Charles S. Moon and Nancy Moon; three grandchildren, Emily M. Baxter, William A. Moon IV and David A. Moon; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Fort Hill United Methodist Church. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moon Endowment for Christian Ministers, Ferrum College, Ferrum, VA 24088, Fort Hill United Methodist Church, 106 Oakridge Blvd., Lynchburg, VA 24502, or the Samaritan Fund for the Roanoke United Methodist Home, 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke, VA 24017. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
