Charles Edward Moon Sr., 75, of Huddleston, Va., passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Bethany Ebenezer UMC, Lynch Station, Va. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. Public viewing will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1 until 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. Family visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is serving the family.
