Miss Geneva D. Moon, 51, of 4939 Level Run Road, Hurt, Virginia, departed this life on Monday morning, October 14, 2019, at her residence. Born on October 19, 1967, in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of Raymond Edwin Moon and Regina Anthony Moon, who both survive. Miss Moon was employed by BGF in Altavista, Virginia and was a member of the Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy. In addition to her parents of Lynch Station, Miss Moon is survived by her fiancé, Phillip Petty of the residence; one son, Omar Petty of Hurt, Virginia; one sister, Vicky Hairston (Rudolph) of Bedford, Virginia; three brothers, Devonte Moon (Kayla) of Lynch Station, Virginia, Jerome Moon and Vincent Moon, both of Bedford, Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Miss Moon will be conducted on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. Leon D. Anthony. Interment will follow at the Mt. Airy United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Lynch Station, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. The family is receiving friends at her residence and also at the residence of her parents, Raymond and Regina Moon, 123 Hopewell Lane, Lynch Station, Virginia. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
