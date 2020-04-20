Ann Marie Watts Moon Ann Marie Watts Moon, age 82, of Rustburg, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Robert Glenn Moon Sr. for 63 years. Born on October 22, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Thornhill Watts and Lorna Johnson Watts and was also preceded in death by her two daughters, Robin M. Carroll and Renee M. Wood; four sisters, Mary Jane Martin, Mildred Page Gardner, Gaynelle Harris, and Patty Sue Powers and four brothers, Erle Watts, J. T. Watts, Milton Watts, Hilton "Ebb" Watts, and Benny Watts. Mrs. Moon is survived by one daughter, Rhonda M. Reynolds and friend, Lee; one son, Robert Glenn Moon Jr., and wife, Amy; 10 grandchildren, Chris, Jeremy, Shane, Stephanie, Tony, Heath, Bronson, Colton, Josh, and Trevor; and 15 great-grandchildren. Ann had numerous nieces and nephews and she loved all of them. She also was survived by one brother-in-law, John (Max) Powers and one sister-in-law, Iris Watts. Mrs. Moon retired from General Electric after 37 years of service. She was a charter member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. She and Bobby were married by Dr. Jerry Falwell, who also officiated their 50th wedding anniversary. A private funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, for the public to pay their respects and sign the register. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the 10 person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Thomas Road Baptist Church. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.

