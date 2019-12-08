Robert Gene Montgomery, 89, of Forest, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Runk & Pratt of Forest. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Gene Montgomery Jr., and brother, William Montgomery. He was born on Monday, October 13, 1930 in Bedford County, Va. He was the son of the late William Montgomery and the late Frances Wells Montgomery. He was the owner of Montgomery Construction Company, and Head of Maintenance and Construction for Campbell County Schools also serving on the Board of Supervisors for Campbell County Schools. Gene attended Virginia Tech and remained a loyal fan of his Hokies and was president of the Hokies Club for many years. He proudly served in the United States Marines and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was president of the Virginia Quarter Horse Association for 10 years. He was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church. Surviving Gene are his wife of 66 years, Alice Martin Montgomery; his daughter, Suzanne Martin Montgomery of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Mary Alice Montgomery and Megan Montgomery Powell (Darrel); his daughter-in-law, Mary Montgomery; his sister-in-law, Debbie Montgomery A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502 with Estelle Rudd officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Seven Hills Hospice, 2250 Murrell Rd # 2, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
