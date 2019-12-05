Louise Clay Montgomery, 95, of Nathalie, died on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late Richard Lacy Montgomery. She was born on November 20, 1924, in Nathalie, a daughter of the late Joe Thomas Clay and Mattie Eanes Clay. She was a member of Mulberry Baptist Church and a homemaker. Louise enjoyed gardening and flowers. She is survived by four sons, Dave Hill Montgomery and his wife, Marie, of Evington, Roger Dale Montgomery and his wife, Amy, of Austin, Texsas, Jackie Lacy Montgomery and his wife, Joan, of Manassas, and Jeff Carson Montgomery and his wife, Jean, of Goode; two daughters, Jane Montgomery Farner of Toano, and Debbie Montgomery Michael and her husband, Philip, of Nathalie; two sisters, Buna Clay Anderson of Rocky Mount, and Gaynell Guinn of Danville; a son-in-law, Jim Breakall of Cincinnati, Ohio, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren with one more on the way, and a number of nieces, nephews and close friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Breakall; and two brothers, Dennis and Grover Clay. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by Pastor Carson Montgomery Overstreet. Interment will follow at Mulberry Baptist Church, in Nathalie. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times at the residence of Debbie, 1240 Mulberry Road, Nathalie. The family would like to thank all of the staff and the residents of Autumn Care for all of the loving care they gave to Louise. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9956. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
