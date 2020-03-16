Hope G. Montague passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born on June 7, 1931, in Lynchburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Rush K. and Grace King Gearhart. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harvey "Jim" Montague; and her brother, Rush K. "Lannie" Gearhart Jr. She is survived by a son, John Harold Montague (Kim) of Lynchburg; a daughter, Laura Hope Montague of Roanoke, Va.; two grandsons, James W. Montague (Ellen) of Lynchburg, and Stephen C. Montague of Staunton, Va.; two great-granddaughters, Shylah R. Montague and Juliet G. Montague, both of Lynchburg; and multiple nieces and nephews. Hope was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Lynchburg, Va. On March 30, 1958, Jim and Hope came to Centenary by Certificate of Transfer from Coleman Falls Methodist Church and were active participants in the life of the church. Their children, Laura and John, grew up attending at Centenary. Hope was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and Virginia Commercial College in Lynchburg, Va. Hope's interests included her family, church (including the Frances Allen Circle), cooking, gardening, bird watching, love of cats, volunteering for Virginia Baptist Hospital, and hiking and was a member of the Happy Hikers, a part of the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club. The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with a private graveside service to follow. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

