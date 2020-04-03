Graveside services for Mr. Ricky K. Monroe, 53, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Carl Luck, officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 12 to 5 p.m. In keeping with the mandate of our Governor, we will limit the visitation to ten people at one time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

