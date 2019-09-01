Ronald Whitfield Mitchell, 77, of Red House, passed on Friday, August 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Emily Phelps Mitchell. Born on December 22, 1941, he was a son of the late Kathleen Blanks and Raymond Whitfield Mitchell. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church and retired from West Point Stevens. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Dwayne Howard Mitchell of Lynchburg, Dana Mitchell Gunn of Appomattox, and Dustin Whitfield Mitchell and wife, Meagan of Appomattox; four grandchildren, Amber Coleman, Samantha North, Quinton Womack, and Jayson Mitchell; four great-grandchildren, Peyton Clark, Asher Coleman, Kennedy Almond, and Rayden Stiles; a brother, David C. Mitchell and wife, Charlene of Red House; a sister, Carolyn Marston of Crewe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Grayson "Tony" Mitchell and a sister, Shelia M. Smith. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church by the Rev. Lewis Watson and the Rev. John Craighead. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Monday from 7 until 8:30 p.m. and other times at the residence. The family wishes to thank Centra Hospice, First Dominion Home Health, Christine Tibbs, Sherri Meeks, Christie Hodges, Patty Rimby, Ann Jennings, and Diane Williams for their care of Ronnie. Those wishing to make memorials please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
