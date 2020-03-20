Maxine O. Mitchell, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born on September 4, 1931, in Fincastle, Va. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that all donations be made to Bedford Baptist Church. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.

